Where does Hunter Renfrow fit in new-look Panthers WR room?
All of a sudden, the Carolina Panthers have a surplus of wide receivers. They entered the NFL draft with Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, and David Moore. Then, they drafted Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. As far as UDFAs go, the Panthers signed Jacolby Moore and Muhsin Muhammad III.
Then, they signed former Pro Bowl WR Hunter Renfrow. The veteran was out of football last year but played with the Las Vegas Raiders before that. Can he make it in Carolina, and if so, what does their new-look WR room look like?
Renfrow may or may not make the team. He has the pedigree to make the team, but there's a reason he was out of the NFL last year and he's only gotten older since the Raiders gave up on him. He's also not played, which hurts his athleticism and shape.
For now, the top four are set, though the order is debatable: Adam Thielen, Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette. In all likelihood, David Moore is WR5 for now. That leaves one more spot, maybe two, for the rest of the players. Most teams carry six or seven WRs.
One will be a return man, and it's certainly looking like Jimmy Horn Jr. is going to win that spot over Renfrow and the others. So if the Panthers are going to carry seven, which may or may not be possible, that leaves it between Renfrow, Muhammad, and Jacolby Moore.
Can Renfrow beat out two UDFAs? Probably, but they have something he doesn't: youth. They're younger, faster, and more athletic. That's not everything in the NFL, as Renfrow was never really all that athletic. He was technically sound and ran routes like few others. That probably hasn't gone away. Still, it's hard to imagine him making the team. For now, he's near the bottom of the WR room.
