Why the Carolina Panthers should put Chuba Hubbard on the trade block
Carolina Panthers fans, understandably, love Chuba Hubbard. He was a late-round draft pick backup to Christian McCaffrey and then Miles Sanders, eventually forcing Carolina not only to start him but to extend him for a well-deserved $33.2 million. But after that extension, things haven't been great, at least compared to how he played before.
The close to last season was pretty strong, but he got hurt down the stretch and missed the final couple of games. In 2025, he's been banged up, missing the last two outings. But even when he was healthy, he wasn't as good, and Rico Dowdle has been All-Pro in his absence. It may open up a trade for the running back.
Trading Chuba Hubbard wouldn't be a bad idea
Should the Panthers trade a player they have locked down for the next few seasons in favor of a one-year contract player? Probably not, that's not the best team-building idea. However, they can extend Rico Dowdle and trade Chuba Hubbard, which might be ideal.
Hubbard would have more value as a long-term investment for an RB-needy team, and it's clear that Dowdle has some juice that Hubbard, as good as he's been, doesn't have this year. This stat makes it painfully clear.
Hubbard was fine in his first few games, but Dowdle has back-to-back 200 or more total yard days in Hubbard's absence. He forced 10 missed tackles in Week 5 and had 157 yards after contact. That was against the Dolphins, and he dominated the Cowboys, too.
For comparison, Hubbard has zero missed tackles forced and has no explosive runs thus far. He just hasn't been nearly as good, and if Dowdle is going to be this sort of player, he's maybe the one the Panthers ought to keep.
With either Dowdle or Hubbard as the starter, the backfield is in good shape with Trevor Etienne and, eventually, Jonathon Brooks back as backups, but the Panthers can probably save some money and might get better by moving on from Hubbard and keeping Dowdle. It's something the front office should consider, at least.
