Rico Dowdle delivers devastating line on Cowboys after Panthers' win
The next time that Rico Dowdle issues a warning to an NFL team, you can bet that they're going take it seriously.
Heading into this week's game against his former team - the Dallas Cowboys - the Carolina Panthers' (former) backup running back gave them a warning to "buckle up" for his revenge game.
Some athletes are all talk and no walk, but Dowdle proved he's not one of them with today's performance. Dowdle went off for over 200 yards from scrimmage for the second straight week, posting 183 rushing yards plus 56 yards as a receiver, including a 36-yard catch and run for a touchdown that changed the complexion of the game.
These are dominant numbers, not just for the Panthers as a franchise, but for any NFL running back. Going back over his last nine starts, including seven with the Cowboys - and Dowdle is on pace for a 2,000+ yard season, which has only happened nine times in league history.
After it was over, Dowdle added insult to injury by sharing a simple but devastating line.
We've heard a lot meaner trash talk after a game there's something so cold about Dowdle putting it that way. This is basically the verbal equivalent of Sub Zero reaching into his opponent's chest, pulling out their heart and watching it freeze over and shatter in his hand.
As for the Cowboys, the face of their organization had literally nothing to say after the loss. Team owner Jerry Jones refused to speak to the media at all. Compare that with Jones' pre-game comments on Dowdle's warning, saying his players were shaking so bad that they wouldn't even get on the field.
Jerry Jones remains a pathetic bully. Meanwhile, Rico Dowdle is a ferociously underrated competitor - but the underrated part won't last long.
