Why Panthers QB Bryce Young might need a change of scenery
The Carolina Panthers have tried for three seasons now with Bryce Young. There have been flashes of greatness, and there have been weeks-long runs of consistency, but it's still a pretty up-and-down situation.
It is clear, though, that Young is talented. He makes impressive throws quite often, but he also sometimes makes boneheaded decisions. The upside is clearly still there, but what if he can't tap into it in Carolina? That's what one insider believes might be the case, and why Young might benefit from going elsewhere.
Bryce Young urged to consider new team for best possible future
Bleacher Report insider Alex Kay listed four quarterbacks who would probably benefit the most from a change of scenery, which has helped guys like Daniel Jones, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield. The four were Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray, Anthony Richardson, and Bryce Young.
"The Carolina Panthers may have reached .500 with a narrow win in Week 6, but it remains to be seen if this team will ever be a true contender with Bryce Young at the helm," Kay wrote. He admitted that things are looking up now, but the Panthers haven't consistently won with the "prized" player under center.
"With a career 9-25 record and pedestrian marks of a 60.5 percent completion rate, 6,430 passing yards and 36 touchdowns to go with 24 interceptions, 101 sacks and 19 fumbles, it's possible Young may never reach his lofty potential while he remains in Carolina," he continued.
Kay cited the "weak offensive line," which is only weaker right now due to a swathe of injuries. Young's "middling mobility and diminutive size" mean that messy pockets are harder for him to navigate, thus preventing him from getting into a rhythm.
"While the Panthers aren't going to give up on Young anytime soon—especially after investing a plethora of resources into trading up to get him atop the 2023 draft—he may end up hitting free agency relatively early in his career if Carolina doesn't emerge as a viable playoff contender in the next few years," Kay added.
If that does happen, the insider believes it could be the best thing for the QB, since it would "allow him to have a chance to pick his next destination and land with a club that boasts the best possible protection and potential to finally unlock his impressive arm talents."
It's clear to most by now that Young is talented. If he leaves Carolina, he will be the next Darnold or Mayfield. It just unfortunately might be the necessary path for Young to reach those heights.
