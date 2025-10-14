ESPN says Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young ‘might finally have arrived’
On Sunday at Charlotte, the Carolina Panthers rolled up over 400 yards of total offense for the second straight game in a thrilling 30-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. For the second consecutive Sunday, Panthers’ running back Rico Dowdle stole the show. He rolled up 239 yards from scrimmage and scored one touchdown against his former team in the three-point victory.
Meanwhile, third-year quarterback Bryce Young continues to have ball security issue early in games. In six outings this season, he’s turned over the ball eight times—with seven of those miscues coming in the first half. However, he’s managed to gather himself the last two weeks, despite not racking up huge passing numbers, and lead his team to victories.
Against the Cowboys, Young threw a first-quarter interception that set up a second-quarter touchdown for Dallas. However, by game’s end, he had hit on 68.0 percent of his passes (17-of-25) for 199 yards. He went turnover free for the rest of the afternoon and added three touchdown passes. With the score tied at 27-all, Young drove his team 71 yards on 15 plays and Ryan Fitzgerald kicked a 33-yard field goal at the gun to give Dave Canales’s club the win.
“Young might finally have arrived,” stated ESPN Panthers’ writer David Newton. “After a rough start to the season, he has five touchdown passes over the past two games, something he has done only one other time. He has been in control of Carolina's offense, as coach Dave Canales has preached. Now, he is getting results.”
A week earlier, the Panthers trailed the Miami Dolphins, 24-20, with 4:42 to play. He orchestrated an eight play, 83-yard march which concluded with a four-yard TD pass to rookie tight end Mitchell Evans with 1:59 remaining which proved to be the difference in a 27-24 win.
This season, Young has thrown for less than 200 yards in five of his six outings. He also has twice as many TD passes (10) as interceptions (5). He looks like a young player who may be coming into his own, and a quarterback who is making steady progress this season.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers studs & duds from upset win over Dallas Cowboys
Rico Dowdle quickly becoming surprise superstar for Panthers offense
Cam Newton sends clear message to Panthers quarterback Bryce Young
Adam Thielen trade not working out for Panthers, Vikings, Adam Thielen