'What's the plan?' NFL agents call Panthers one of the few teams that aren't run well
Players win championships, but nothing can sink an organization deeper than an owner who doesn't know what he's doing and insists on getting involved, anyway (call it ElonMusking). That's the root of the problem for the Carolina Panthers, who haven't had a winning record in seven seasons and have gone through more turnover in the front office than any other club in recent years.
Agents around the NFL have taken notice of the dysfunction in Charlotte and a couple of them think this is one of the few remaining teams that really aren't run well. Here's what one of them had to say about the Panthers in a recent survey of agents by The Athletic.
"Organizational stability comes from the owner, and the front office needs more time than the owner (David Tepper) gives. A strong QB can keep a team viable regardless of the front office, but what’s the plan?”
Another agent chimed in with an even harsher critique of team owner David Tepper.
"I think the headline for this section should be that for the first time in my career, most NFL organizations are relatively competent. I can only think of a few that aren’t run well, starting with Carolina because of Tepper’s involvement. They didn’t get a big haul in the Brian Burns trade, either.”
If your ears are stinging it's because truth hurts. Tepper is far from the only incompetent owner in the NFL - one of them owns the most-famous franchise in team sports. Both are boorish and way too involved in the day-to-day operations of running their respective teams, but the difference between Tepper and Jerry Jones is the latter is at least willing to open his checkbook to keep his marquee players - even if he waits so long that he has no choice but to pay at the top of the market.
Meanwhile, Tepper has thus far proven reluctant to make long-term investments - either in time or in money - in any coaches, GMs, or even star players. Until that changes it's going to be tough for this team to establish a real contender, no matter what happens on the field.
