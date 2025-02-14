Carolina Panthers inexplicably linked to best guard in free agency
The Carolina Panthers spent a lot of money last offseason on the offensive line, committing $153 million to the two guard spots. They brought in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, and both helped transform the Panthers' offensive line. Suddenly, it was far from a weak spot.
Could they do the same thing again? One NFL insider certainly thinks so. There's one guard in free agency that seems to stand above the rest, and the best landing spot for him is apparently Carolina.
Trey Smith to the Panthers? NFL insider predicts it
Sports Grid's Zack Cook believes the ideal fit for Trey Smith, the Kansas City Chiefs guard, is the Panthers. Obviously, their line is pretty conducive to good guard play, as Hunt and Lewis both enjoyed quality seasons.
He said, "The prospect of one of the league's elite guards entering free agency is certainly enticing for many teams. Trey Smith had an impressive season, boasting a 75% win rate in run blocking and finishing without allowing a single sack."
That's a good player, one who will undoubtedly help transform an offensive line and protect a quarterback. Ultimately, the Panthers no longer need that. If this were last year, it would be a fantastic addition, but they cannot afford to devote any more cap space to guard. Plus, Smith, Hunt, and Lewis are all good, so one of them wouldn't have a spot unless they moved to tackle.
The Panthers have a good offensive line and it's at least going to have mostly the same unit until the next free agency, so they can address the potential holes then. And even then, the tackles will be the problematic spot, not the guards, so Smith would be rather gluttonous for the Panthers at this stage.
