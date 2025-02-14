Panthers great Steve Smith grades Xavier Legette's promising but confounding rookie season
Few people know the wide receiver position better than Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith. During his time in the NFL he racked up over 1,000 catches, almost 15,000 receiving yards and 81 touchdowns, making five Pro Bowls and earning two first-team All-Pro nods. For a while he was the best receiver in the league despite being undersized for the position.
These days Smith is working as an analyst, and he's putting his sharp eye for receiver talent to work. Before the 2024 NFL draft, Smith identified small school prospect Jalen Coker as the best route runner in his class.
This week Smith is puttin a different 2024 wide receiver under his microscope: Carolina's first-round draft pick Xavier Legette, who showed a ton of promise but also made more than his fair share of rookie mistakes. Here's Smith breaking down his rookie year.
Panthers great Steve Smith on Xavier Legette
Smith is harsh but fair. The Panthers had better hope that Legette can clean up some of the issues that Smith mentioned, especially what he does at the catch point. If he doesnt it'll go down as a wasted first-round draft pick despite Legette having all the physical tools he needs to succeed at this level.
The good news is there are people around him who know how to help. Adam Thielen should be a good positive influence on Legette's game and head coach Dave Canales spent eight years as a wide receivers coach with the Seattle Seahawks. If Legette is willing to buckle down and put in the work to improve his game, he should be in for a breakout 2025 season.
