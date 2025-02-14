Panthers linked to baffling trade for former first-round QB
The Carolina Panthers definitely appear to have found their franchise quarterback in Bryce Young, who enjoyed a very impressive second half of 2024 to entrench himself under center. At least for the foreseeable future.
But could the Panthers be eyeing another former first-round pick to potentially man the quarterback position?
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports feels it's a possibility, linking Carolina to a rather baffling trade for Indianapolis Colts signal-caller Anthony Richardson.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn't exactly give Richardson a full vote of confidence moving forwards, so Palacios thinks the Panthers might jump on the youngster.
"The Panthers have their full trust in quarterback Bryce Young after benching him earlier in the 2024 campaign," Palacios wrote. "With Andy Dalton likely leaving, the team needs a new pair of fresh legs as a capable backup who isn’t as much of a veteran as they had with Dalton. The Panthers might have to call up the Colts and see if Richardson is available for a trade to team up with Young."
So, to be fair, Palacios is offering this suggestion under the assumption that Richardson would be a backup in Carolina, but it still doesn't seem very realistic.
Young is just 23 years old, so it's not like Richardson will be supplanting him anytime soon so long as Young continues to play well.
It would seem more likely for Richardson to join a team with an aging quarterback to possibly learn under the veteran for a year or two before eventually taking over as that team's starter.
The Panthers do need a backup, but Richardson almost certainly isn't a viable answer.
