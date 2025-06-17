NFL analyst has wide receiver competition at the top of Carolina Panthers’ to-do list
Longtime NFL writer Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has put together quite a comprehensive analysis. It involves all 32 teams in the league and each club’s current “to-do list.” In other words, three things each franchise may want to address during the remainder of this offseason.
In terms of the improving Carolina Panthers, there’s mention of a contract extension for left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, as well as kicking the tires on some veteran cornerbacks still available on the open market. Knox’s number-one priority for the club is making life easier for their young signal-caller via a formidable wide-receiving corps.
“The Carolina Panthers finally saw Bryce Young play like a franchise-caliber quarterback toward the end of the 2024 season. Their goal in 2025 should be building on what he accomplished during that promising end-of-year stretch. Providing Young with a better receiving corps than he's had to this point in his career would go a long way toward accomplishing that.
“Carolina did take steps to bolster its receiver room this offseason,” stressed Knox. “It used a first-round pick on Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, drafted Colorado's Jimmy Horn Jr. in Round 6 and brought in former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow as a free agent. It'll be up to head coach Dave Canales to set up a receiver competition—one that involves the new additions, veteran Adam Thielen and 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette—that will yield the best possible receiving corps.”
Legette led the team in 2024 in receptions, albeit with a mere 49 receptions. The Panthers were 30th in the league this past season in passing yards per game, even with Young’s second-half resurgence. Canales’s passing attack produced only 22 scores through the air, 17 of those touchdown receptions by wide receivers. That latter total was the identical number of aerial TDs pulled down by Bengals’ All-Pro Ja’Marr Chase in 2024. Progress must be made here sooner than later.
