NFL analyst predicts Carolina Panthers will be a player in the NFC South
It's been a long time since the Carolina Panthers were contenders - even in their own division. The last time they actually won the NFC South was 10 years ago. In the time since we've seen the Atlanta Falcons win one, the New Orlean Saints win four and the last four division titles have gone to the Tamp Bay Buccaneers.
Heading into the 2025 season, Tampa still appears to be pretty far ahead of the competition. However, at least one analyst sees the Panthers as being a player in the NFC South. Here's what former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel shared.
Chase Daniel on 2025 Panthers
It is a fun offense to watch. Unfortunately for the Panthers there are two other phases of the game and if last night's game is any indication they're still pretty awful in both.
Defensively, the rookie edge rushers had their moments but overall Carolina was overwhelmed by a Cleveland Browns offense that's far from an elite scoring unit but still managed to reel off 30 unanswered points.
On special teams things are still messy, as well. The Panthers had several miscues in this department, including a couple of muffed punts - one of which led to a short field and an easy touchdown for the Browns.
As for the rest, the Falcons need time for Michael Penix Jr. to grow into his game, which at this point is still pretty raw. Meanwhle, everything coming out of Saints camp indicates Tyler Shough is going to struggle mightily as a rookie - and their roster has been ranked the worst in the league.
So, the Panthers do appear to be the second-best team in the division righ now. However, it's much more likely to be a distant second-place than a photo finish in this particular race.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from preseason opener against Browns
Xavier Legette apologizes for wild preseason fight and ejection
Stock up, stock down after the Panthers’ first preseason game
Carolina Panthers’ punt return game already in midseason form