All Panthers

NFL analyst proclaims that the Carolina Panthers enjoyed a 'stellar offseason'

The franchise is in the midst of a rough stretch, but there appears to be hope in Carolina. One football writer likes what the team has done this offseason.

Russell Baxter

Feb 1, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers new general manager Dan Morgan and new head coach Dave Canales stand for a photo during the introductory press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers new general manager Dan Morgan and new head coach Dave Canales stand for a photo during the introductory press conference at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

This is not breaking news. Currently, there are 14 teams that reach the playoffs every year in the National Football League. Conversely, 18 clubs go home and won’t be in the mix to win a Super Bowl.

Cameron Sheath of Pro Football Sports Network recently took at the latter. In other words, the 18 teams that failed to make the playoffs in 2024. Sheath ranked the chances of each in terms of reaching the postseason this upcoming season. Sheath put Dave Canales’s squad at No. 12.

“The Carolina Panthers being this high may surprise some, but the team enjoyed a stellar offseason and appears to have an exciting franchise quarterback,” said Sheath.

The Carolina Panthers have had a promising offseason

Princely
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“The Panthers were atrocious on defense in 2024,” added Sheath, “allowing an NFL record “534 points. (They) really struggled against the run, allowing a league-high 5.2 yards per attempt, but prioritized that side of the ball since March. Tershawn Wharton, Tre’von Moehrig, and Bobby Brown III were added in free agency, while edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen were taken on Day 2 of the draft.”

There was also promising news on the other side of the ball. “Bryce Young’s resurrection in 2024 was mesmerizing, said Sheath. “The former first overall pick dazzled after the team’s Week 11 bye, tallying 11 touchdowns to three interceptions through the air, adding five more touchdowns on the ground.”

While the Panthers are coming off a 5-12 campaign, the sixth straight year that the team has lost at least 10 games, Carolina won four of its final nine contests after a 1-7 start. General manager Dan Morgan not only added new pieces on defense. He drafted wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr., and signed free agents such as wideout Hunter Renfrow and running back Rico Dowdle. It’s safe to say that the Panthers are trending upwards.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers insider claims ‘you can’t take your eyes off’ Tetairoa McMillan

Analyst points to critical weakness Bryce Young has to address in 2025

How much cap space do the Panthers have going into the preseason?

Cam Newton slander continues with wild substance-over-style take

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.