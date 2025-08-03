NFL analyst proclaims that the Carolina Panthers enjoyed a 'stellar offseason'
This is not breaking news. Currently, there are 14 teams that reach the playoffs every year in the National Football League. Conversely, 18 clubs go home and won’t be in the mix to win a Super Bowl.
Cameron Sheath of Pro Football Sports Network recently took at the latter. In other words, the 18 teams that failed to make the playoffs in 2024. Sheath ranked the chances of each in terms of reaching the postseason this upcoming season. Sheath put Dave Canales’s squad at No. 12.
“The Carolina Panthers being this high may surprise some, but the team enjoyed a stellar offseason and appears to have an exciting franchise quarterback,” said Sheath.
The Carolina Panthers have had a promising offseason
“The Panthers were atrocious on defense in 2024,” added Sheath, “allowing an NFL record “534 points. (They) really struggled against the run, allowing a league-high 5.2 yards per attempt, but prioritized that side of the ball since March. Tershawn Wharton, Tre’von Moehrig, and Bobby Brown III were added in free agency, while edge rushers Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen were taken on Day 2 of the draft.”
There was also promising news on the other side of the ball. “Bryce Young’s resurrection in 2024 was mesmerizing, said Sheath. “The former first overall pick dazzled after the team’s Week 11 bye, tallying 11 touchdowns to three interceptions through the air, adding five more touchdowns on the ground.”
While the Panthers are coming off a 5-12 campaign, the sixth straight year that the team has lost at least 10 games, Carolina won four of its final nine contests after a 1-7 start. General manager Dan Morgan not only added new pieces on defense. He drafted wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr., and signed free agents such as wideout Hunter Renfrow and running back Rico Dowdle. It’s safe to say that the Panthers are trending upwards.
