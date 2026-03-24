$162M Offseason Investment Gives Panthers Ample Reason for Hope in 2026
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The 2026 NFL draft is four weeks from this Thursday. To be more specific, a mere 31 days away. Teams continue to add to their roster and make other tweaks as well. While there’s no long a free-agent frenzy, there are still numerous moves being made.
Sports Illustrated NFL writer Matt Verderame has taken a look at each of the 32 clubs, and came up with a clever exercise in terms of evaluating their outlook. He’s given each team a reason to “hope” and mope” at the moment.
For the defending NFC South champion Carolina Panthers, that “hope” arrived earlier this month via a proven pass-rusher, and a productive linebacker coming off his first Pro Bowl campaign.
Panthers hope the additions of Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd pay off
“Coming off a playoff appearance,” said Verderame, “the Panthers added Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd to the defense and are sitting on a Top-20 pick in the draft to potentially add some offensive support for Bryce Young.”
Last offseason, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan addressed a defensive unit that was the worst in the league in 2024 with free-agent additions such as defensive linemen Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown III, edge rusher Patrick Jones II, linebacker Christian Rozeboom (now with the Buccaneers), and safety Tre’von Moehrig. With the exception of Jones, limited to four games due to injury, Ejiro Evero’s unit appeared to be headed in the right direction.
Dave Canales’s improving team seeks consistency in 2026
Still, the Panthers’ have their shortcomings on this side of the ball. Hence the addition of Phillips, who should elevate a pass rush that has totaled an NFL-low 89 sacks since 2023. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars had the league’s top-ranked run defense in 2025, and Lloyd was a big part of that. The 2025 Pro Bowler also totaled a career-high five interceptions—one of those a pick-six of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
This past season, Young and the Carolina offense had their ups and downs, however wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and teammate Jalen Coker came on strong late in the season. While running back Rick Dowdle has moved on, Canales still has Chuba Hubbard and the team added A.J. Dillon in free agency.
The additions of Phillips and Lloyd should elevate a Carolina defense that showed some promise in 2025, but is still a work in progress per se.
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Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.