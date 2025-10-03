NFL analyst’s pick for Panthers’ biggest need makes no sense
Let’s take a look at the Carolina Panthers’ defense just four games into the 2025 season. Keep in mind that a year ago, Dave Canales’s team allowed the most total yards, most rushing yards, and most touchdown passes in the league. The team totaled only 32 sacks and came up with a mere 17 takeaways in as many games.
After four weeks, the Panthers rank 19th in total defense, and 23rd vs. the run. This unit has been much better against the latter after a Week 1 loss at Jacksonville. After surrendering exactly 200 yards on the ground to the Jaguars, the team have given 105.6 yards per game rushing the past three weeks.
What about the pass rush? There have been a mere two sacks in four games, both from players not on the team a year ago. Rookie Princely Umanmielen corralled Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 2, and 2025 free-agent pickup Tershawn Wharton dropped New England’s Drake Maye last Sunday.
As for the takeaways, there have been five in four games—four by members of the secondary. Chau Smith-Wade had a pick-six vs. the Falcons, and fellow cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson also have interceptions, while safety Demani Richardson has a fumble recovery.
This week, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports pointed to the biggest roster need for each team in the NFL. In regards to the Panthers, the choice was…cornerback?
“Carolina double-dipped at edge rusher on Day 2 when it took Texas A&M’s Nic Scourton and Ole Miss’ Princely Umanmielen, but they are looking longingly at Atlanta's improved pass rush. The Panthers have the second-lowest pressure rate (25.8%), according to TruMedia. The cornerback position is probably the most deficient aspect of the roster…The linebacker group has a lot to prove, but the coaching staff will probably give them the opportunity to maintain their roles.”
While the latter may wind up being true, it’s worth noting that Jackson (27th), Horn (29th) and Smith-Wade (36th) can all be found in Pro Football Focus’ top 40 cornerbacks this season. The Panthers have given up nine offensive touchdowns, five on the ground and four through the air. Only two of those four scoring passes went to wide receivers.
Four weeks into the season, cornerback may be the least of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s worries.
