Panthers vet Adam Thielen on how Hunter Renfrow has helped him
In late April, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan chose University of Arizona wideout Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick. One year earlier, the team used a first-round selection on University of South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. There’s a lot of excitement regarding the former, while Legette hopes to build off a season in which he led the Panthers with 49 receptions.
Meanwhile, there’s an 11-year pro returning for his third season in Charlotte, and a former Pro Bowler looking to renew his NFL career after sitting out 2024 due to illness.
“Clemson legend Hunter Renfrow is making his NFL comeback with the Carolina Panthers,” said Gavin Oliver of The Clemson Insider. “And while he hasn’t been a part of the Panthers wide receiver room for long, the newcomer has quickly made a great impression. Veteran Panthers’ receiver Adam Thielen took time during a recent press conference to praise Renfrow…”
“This is a guy that has done it at a high level,” explained Thielen (via Oliver), “and just another voice to kind of give his influence and how to be a great football player, how to be a pro. He’s been a great addition.”
Thielen had more to say about the 2019 fifth-round pick of the Raiders, who totaled 269 catches for 2,884 yards and 17 scores in his five seasons with the Silver and Black—earning Pro Bowl honors in 2021. “He’s really helped me because he does a lot of things really well in the slot, and maybe things that weren’t really necessarily in my skillset. So, a great compliment to this offense, and a great person to have in the wide receiver room.”
“He runs great choice routes,” added Thielen. “He finds space really well. Great body control. Things that necessarily aren’t my strongest suit, I’ve made work over the years, but he’s really good at them. So, it’s been fun to kind of see him in person. Obviously seeing him on tape and things like that, but you see it firsthand, you kind of try to pick some things from what he does.”
The Panthers’ wide receiver room suddenly has a nice mix of youth and experience, and it will be fascinating to see how it all comes together as the season unfolds—starting on September 7 at Jacksonville.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young lands in inaccurate, disrespectful tier in QB rankings
Carolina veteran safety responds to overblown criticism of his game
Panthers rookie sets sights high on who he wants to sack the most
Former Cowboys RB could be intriguing emergency QB for Panthers