Insulting: Bryce Young snubbed from under-25 NFL QB power rankings
Bryce Young continues to get disrespected. Even when the age limits include him, the Carolina Panthers quarterback can't get a decent ranking among his peers. He's consistently rated low across the NFL despite what he did last season and sometimes in spite of the rankings' own logic.
This time, NFL insider Lou Scataglia ranked under-25 quarterbacks. Last we checked, Young won't be 25 for about 13 months. He firmly qualifies for this ranking, yet Scataglia totally left him off the list. He ranked the eight best with three honorable mentions, and Young was nowhere to be found.
Perhaps this was an oversight, because it's impossible to justify some of the decisions. JJ McCarthy, Tyler Shough, and Cam Ward got unranked honorable mentions, and there's just no way they deserve a mention over Young in this list.
Michael Penix Jr., who has three solid NFL games under his belt, got ranked eighth. Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy, CJ Stroud, Bo Nix, and Jayden Daniels were ranked next in that order. It'd be hard to justify putting Young ahead of some of these, but he should be ranked somewhere.
Whether it's disrespect or just an accidental omission, it speaks to one truth: Young continues to be overlooked. He's probably going to have a good season this year, proving all those who doubted wrong again, and this will be something everyone can look back on and laugh.
