All Panthers

Insulting: Bryce Young snubbed from under-25 NFL QB power rankings

Bryce Young can't catch a break from the wider NFL world

Zach Roberts

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) runs for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bryce Young continues to get disrespected. Even when the age limits include him, the Carolina Panthers quarterback can't get a decent ranking among his peers. He's consistently rated low across the NFL despite what he did last season and sometimes in spite of the rankings' own logic.

This time, NFL insider Lou Scataglia ranked under-25 quarterbacks. Last we checked, Young won't be 25 for about 13 months. He firmly qualifies for this ranking, yet Scataglia totally left him off the list. He ranked the eight best with three honorable mentions, and Young was nowhere to be found.

Perhaps this was an oversight, because it's impossible to justify some of the decisions. JJ McCarthy, Tyler Shough, and Cam Ward got unranked honorable mentions, and there's just no way they deserve a mention over Young in this list.

Michael Penix Jr., who has three solid NFL games under his belt, got ranked eighth. Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence, Brock Purdy, CJ Stroud, Bo Nix, and Jayden Daniels were ranked next in that order. It'd be hard to justify putting Young ahead of some of these, but he should be ranked somewhere.

Whether it's disrespect or just an accidental omission, it speaks to one truth: Young continues to be overlooked. He's probably going to have a good season this year, proving all those who doubted wrong again, and this will be something everyone can look back on and laugh.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Proposed trade has Panthers sending veteran receiver to Steelers

Panthers named top destination for 2x Pro Bowl free agent safety

Pete Prisco completely snubs Panthers from annual top 100 list

Insider pours cold water on Chuba Hubbard’s Super Bowl mindset

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.