NFL insider correctly says the Panthers have the talent to upset the Bills
When it comes to talent it might seem an obvious take to say that the Buffalo Bills have more of it than the Carolina Panthers. After all, they have the reigning league MVP who can do everything Cam Newton did at his best and more - and they've come closer to beating the devil-magic Chiefs than any other AFC team in recent years.
However, Buffalo's dynamic might be a bit top-heavy - and of late their lack of balance and depth has been exposed. The Bills lost two games in a row going into their bye week - one against the Falcons and another against the Patriots - both considered to be inferior teams.
The Panthers are also inferior on paper, but anything can happen in one NFL game, and they do have enough talent to pull off an upset, according to at least one insider. Here's what Zak Keefer from the Athletic had to say about today's matchup.
The Athletic on Bills-Panthers
"Both the Giants and Panthers are starting to see progress this season, and have the talent to pull upsets. The concern with Carolina is Bryce Young’s ankle, and the fact that the Bills are riding a two-game losing streak and coming off a bye — Buffalo, one would expect, will look refreshed and ready."
Not exactly a ringing endorsement, but it's far more positive than what you'd have expected to be said about this matchup when the schedule was released.
Josh Allen is an undeniable alien-level talent, and Carolina's defense has to have answers for both his arm and his legs. He also has that all-important ability to elevate the players around him.
However, that only gets you so far and Buffalo's supporting cast has taken some big hits over the last few offseasons. Stefon Diggs is gone, and no A-list receiver has been brought in to replace him.
More importantly, Buffalo's defense is vulnerable. Specifically, they have huge issues against the run, which also happens to be the one thing that Carolina does best.
Heading into Week 9, the Bills rank 31st against the run, while the Panthers have the third-best rushing offense in the league. If head coach Dave Canales can take advantage of that (force feeding Rico Dowdle wouldn't hurt) then an upset is a legitimate possibility.
