One blockbuster trade the Panthers should avoid at all costs
The Carolina Panthers have definitely been busy this offseason, spending a nice chunk of money addressing their ailing defense.
However, while the Panthers have certainly made some moves, they haven't quite landed a huge name, which has been somewhat frustrating for the fan base.
But could Carolina still have something in the works between now and the NFL Draft, and is it possible that Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson could be a target?
During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Hendrickson made it very clear that he is not happy with how contract negotiations have been proceeding in Cincinnati, and earlier this offseason, he asked for a trade.
Given that the Panthers are in dire need of pass-rushing help after finishing with just 32 sacks in 2024, they were floated as a natural destination for Hendrickson, who finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting this past year.
Here is the caveat, though: Hendrickson has just one year remaining on his deal and is 30 years old, meaning that Carolina would have to risk losing the Florida Atlantic product for nothing next March or hand him a massive contract extension that could potentially cripple the Panthers long term.
Carolina should not be in the business of doling out lucrative deals to aging players, especially when it would be surrendering significant draft capital in the process. I get the appeal of Hendrickson, who has rattled off 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, but he isn't the right answer for the Panthers, who went just 5-12 in 2024.
The smarter move for Carolina would be to address the issue in the NFL Draft, as there will be plenty of edge rushers available later this month. Hendrickson is tantalizing due to his elite talent and prolific production, but he just doesn't make sense for the Panthers' timeline.
