NFL-worst Carolina Panthers pass rush takes another hit
The football gods have a way of punishing NFL teams for their arrogance. The Carolina Panthers are learning that lesson the hard way - especially at two positions that were supposed to be among their greatest strengths this season.
At wide receiver they've yet to get real contributions from anybody but Tetairoa McMillan ever since they traded Adam Thielen - and the injury bug has doubled down on that dynamic.
Meanwhile, at outside linebacker the Panthers have been struggling ever since they released Jadeveon Clowney - and now it's about to get even worse. Yesterday the team announced that veteran Patrick Jones II has suffered a back injury that will put him out for the rest of the season.
On one hand, it means more playing time for rookies Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen, which is a good thing.
On the other much bigger the hand, the Panthers' pass rush is not in a position to be able to afford to lose anybody. Through six games Carolina has a league-low five sacks, and nobody on the roster has more than one.
You could have already made a case for the Panthers to be buyers at this position going into the trade deadline - now it's all the more important.
Trey Hendrickson (Bengas), Kayvon Thibodeaux (Giants) and Jaelen Phillips (Dolphins) are among the edge rushers that are believed to be available.
It's a bit late in the game to consider free agents at this spot, and all of the remotely intriguing names are on the wrong side of 30. For what it's worth, that includes DeMarcus Walker, Shaq Barrett and Carl Lawson.
There may be no perfect options, but if the Panthers have any intention of wining another game this year after Sunday's game against the Jets they do have to add somebody.
