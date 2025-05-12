NFL insider says Panthers' draft will be defined by play of surprise first-round pick
When NFL analysts were busy giving their thoughts prior to the 2025 draft, most felt that the Carolina Panthers would opt for a pass rusher with the eighth overall pick. The team’s defense was the worst in the league this past season, and the club had produced a total of 59 sacks the past two seasons—including just 32 QB traps in 2024.
Of course, the draft concluded nearly three weeks ago and there was a total of 257 selections by the 32 clubs. Hence, The Athletic NFL Staff and its army of writers gave their thoughts on each team’s outlook now that the 2025 NFL draft is in the books. Longtime Panthers’ writer Joseph Person had this perspective on the team, and his focus was on the eighth overall selection in this year’s draft.
“Anything the Panthers did defensively was going to represent an improvement—such was the state of last season’s failings,” said Person. “The second-day pass rushers are intriguing and might have been a necessity with Jadeveon Clowney’s release. This class will likely be defined by the play of Tetairoa McMillan. If he becomes a perennial 1,000-yard receiver who helps Bryce Young thrive and allows Xavier Legette to settle into a WR2 role, we’ll look back and say GM Dan Morgan—and Young, for that matter—nailed it.”
For all of Carolina’s defensive issues this past season, Dave Canales’s team finished 23rd in the league in points scored. Only three teams in the NFL gained fewer total yards per game, and only the Patriots and Bears totaled fewer passing yards per contest. All this even with a strong second-half showing by Young. Tetairoa offers the team a big-play target and could elevate the entire offense if he lives up to expectations.
