NFL free agency: Panthers adding ex-Cowboys playmaker among top value signings
The Carolina Panthers have been consistently earning low grades for their early moves in free agency. Most analysts seem to think they dramatically overpaid, especially for cornerback Jaycee Horn and defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton. They may have a case with those two, but overall the Panthers have done a good job of adding depth at all of their most problematic defensive positions and keeping their cornerback room going strong.
So far they have only made one move on offense, and it's also the only signing where they're getting strong reviews for. ESPN gave the Panthers an A- grade for signing former Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle. Now, CBS Sports says it's one of the top 10 value signings in the league.
"The Cowboys Dowdle walk to sign Javonte Williams and then Dowdle soon signed a contract with a lower base value but more upside when he went back home to Carolina. Dowdle had one of the highest rushing success rates in the NFL last season and led the league in the share of carries on which he produced at least 3 yards after contact. And the Panthers got him for somewhere between $3 million and $6.25 million."
Dowdle is one of the game's better backup running backs, having posted over 1,000 rushing yards for Dallas last season in an otherwise unimpressive run game. He averaged a respectable 4.6 yards per attempt and posted a 53.6% success rate. He also offers value as a receiver, totaling 39 catches, 249 yards and three scores in 2024.
Chuba Hubbard remains at the top of Carolina's depth chart, especially after signing a four-year extension a few months ago. However, nobody else on the roster should stand between Dowdle and playing time - especially on third down.
