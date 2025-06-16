NFL free agency: ESPN indicates Panthers have added another name to safety list
In years past the Carolina Panthers seemed to be clueless as to how they had to improve their roster in order to contend again. The results are still yet to be determined, but if nothing else this offseason the Panthers have demonstrated that they at least know where they need help.
While they've checked pretty much every box between free agency and a strong 2025 NFL draft class, there's still one missing piece to the puzzle. The latest on Carolina's search for a new starting free safety to pair with Tre'Von Moehrig comes from Jeremy Fowler at ESPN, who reports that the team is "showing interest" in two-time Pro Bowler Justin Simmons.
Simmons just put in a season with the division rival Atlanta Falcons but previously played for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in Denver. His best year with the Broncos came in 2022 when Evero was their DC. Simmons led the league that season with six interceptions.
Impressive as his career has been, all together, Simmons has appeared in 134 regular season games. That means his time in the NFL is likely winding down - and the decline was evident last season with the Falcons. According to PFF, he posted a career-low 59.9 overall grade, including a 60.8 mark in coverage.
Fortunately, Simmons isn't their only option and the Panthers have also met with two other free agent safeties: Marcus Williams and Julian Blackmon.
Williams has also played over 100 games appears to be past his prime. Meanwhile, Blackmon is two years younger than Williams and five years younger than Simmons. He also scored a much higher coverage grade than either of them last season. For now, Blackmon remains their best option.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers already predicted to cut ties with key offseason addition
Jaycee Horn loves to see big change from Panther QB Bryce Young
Panthers making progress in latest offseason NFL power rankings
Derrick Brown details harrowing comeback from major knee injury