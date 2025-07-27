NFL free agency: Heated rival signing former Carolina Panthers wide receiver
He has certainly made the rounds for a performer who was once a second-round draft choice and a Pro Bowler in his second NFL season. Wide receiver DJ Chark was the 61st overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018. He put spent four years with the club, and enjoyed a big year in his second season. The former LSU product played in 15 games, making 14 starts. He totaled 73 receptions for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns, and was named to the Pro Bowl.
In his other three seasons with the club, Chark played in only a combined 28 games. He caught 74 passes for 1,034 yards and seven scores. He moved on in 2022, and has now joined his fifth team in as many years. The 28-year-old performer has signed with the Atlanta Falcons, hoping to revive a career that has yet to see him play an entire season.
Former Panthers’ WR DJ Chark joins the Atlanta Falcons
Since his days with the Jaguars, Chark has played for the Detroit Lions (2022), Carolina Panthers (2023) and most recently with the Los Angeles Chargers this past season. In 2024, he missed the first seven games via a hip issue, and appeared in only seven regular-season contests. Chark totaled a mere four receptions for 31 yards and one TD. He did play in the Bolts’ playoff loss at Houston, catching one pass for 10 yards.
Two years ago, he did enjoy a fairly productive season in Carolina. Chark played in 15 games and made 11 starts. He totaled 35 receptions for 525 yards and a team-high five TD catches. Now he joins a pretty talented Falcons’ wide receiving corps led by Drake London and Darnell Mooney. The latter suffered a shoulder injury a few days ago and is sidelined for now.
The big question here is whether Chark can stay healthy and contribute if called upon? The Panthers host the Falcons and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in Week 3 in Carolina’s home opener. Will the seven-year wideout be on Atlanta’ roster on September 21?
