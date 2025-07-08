NFL Free Agency: Panthers still have their choice of veteran playmaking safeties
Late last month, Darin Gantt of Panthers.com was asked about the Carolina Panthers’ defense. Had this unit been addressed enough this offseason, and what additions could the team still make?
“If they’re going to be out shopping for more help,” explained Gantt, “the good news is there are multiple qualified guys at the spot they're thinnest at (safety). Guys including Julian Blackmon (who visited in March), known commodity Justin Simmons (who was an All-Pro in Denver for Ejiro Evero), and several more are still sitting there on the market. They spent the spring looking at young options there, but could stand to be more experienced and deeper.”
Simmons earned Second-Team All-Pro accolades while he and Evero were together in 2022. The year after the latter joined the Panthers in 2023, Simmons was named to the Pro Bowl for the second time. He has 32 career interceptions, picking off at least two passes in each of his nine NFL campaigns. This past season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, he was a 16-game starter who finished with 62 tackles. He came up with a pair of interceptions and was credited with seven passes defensed.
As for Blackmon, he remains an unsigned free agent with a little less wear and tear. He was Pro Football Focus’ 30th-ranked safety in 2024, and finished fifth on the Colts with 86 tackles this past season. The five-year pro has really shown a nose for the ball the past three seasons, totaling a combined 12 takeaways (8 interceptions, 4 fumble recoveries) in his last 45 outings dating back to 2022. That’s an area the Panthers could certainly use some help in. Carolina has forced only 28 turnovers (17 in 2024) in their last 34 games.
Will Morgan make a move over the next few weeks? He certainly has his pick of proven performers.
