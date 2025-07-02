No reason potential Panthers game-changer should sit in free agency any longer
The woes of the Carolina Panthers’ 2024 defensive unit have been well documented. From allowing the most total yards and most rushing yards in the league this past season, to a pass rush that managed a mere 32 sacks in 17 games. All of this is the primary reason Dave Canales’s squad allowed an NFL-record 534 points in ’24.
Ejiro Evero’s defensive unit gave up 59 offensive touchdowns—24 on the ground and an NFL-high 35 through the air. The Panthers have a highly-regarded pair of cornerbacks in 2024 Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson. There’s a new strong safety in Tre’von Moehrig, and general manager Dan Morgan used a fourth-round pick in April on Ohio State’s Lathon Ransom.
Still, the club could use another safety with NFL experience. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently mentioned available veterans such as Justin Simmons and Marcus Williams. He also pondered why Julian Blackmon has yet to find a home?
“At 26 years old, with 62 career starts in his first five seasons, the 2020 third-round pick is the type of free agent that's usually signed sooner rather than later,” said Sobleski. “A case can be made that Blackmon didn't play as well in 2024 compared to the '23 season. He may have been slightly better in coverage, but the glaring missed tackles dominate the conversation.”
Blackmon played and started in 16 games for Shane Steichen’s team this past season. He finished fifth on the club with 86 tackles, and tied for the team lead with three interceptions. He was also credited with half a sack, and seven passes defensed. Add in a fumble recovery and Blackmon totaled four of the Indianapolis Colts’ 25 takeaways in 2024. He should eventually find a home somewhere this season, but…
“Blackmon can play either safety spot,” added Sobleski, “but, again, he needs to clean up some sloppy play from last season. If that happens, a new team will land an impressive starting safety on the cheap.”
