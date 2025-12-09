Panthers seeing immaculate returns on offseason investments at one key position

The Carolina Panthers had holes to fill at virtually every possible spot on defense last offseason. They needed DBs, linebackers, edge rushers, and probably interior linemen as well. They did a lot in free agency and the draft.

However, at cornerback, GM Dan Morgan opted to keep it in-house, extending Jaycee Horn to a controversial, then-record-setting contract, and re-signing Mike Jackson for two seasons. Those two moves didn't bring in new talent, but they have paid massive dividends thus far.

Per Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, "Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson have eight combined interceptions through 13 games. That total is tied for the second-most combined interceptions by a defensive back tandem as of Monday."

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) catches an interception against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Houston Texans safeties Jalen Pitre and Calen Bullock have the same number, while Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard and cornerback Nahshon Wright have 11 combined interceptions, leading the league.

Clearly, the Panthers have an elite pair of defensive backs. Horn and Jackson are special together. We can even lump Tre'von Moehrig in there, as he's been a fantastic addition to the defense.

With a couple more pieces, maybe a corner in the draft or another viable safety opposite Moehrig, this could be a special secondary. Either way, Morgan's investments are paying off big time.

What's most impressive about this is that the DBs are doing this with no help from the pass rush. The Panthers cannot pressure the quarterback; they're among the worst in the NFL at it.

That puts strain on defensive backs. They have to cover so much longer, and with that being arguably the hardest thing to do in the sport, receivers will eventually get open. But the Panthers have still seen their cornerbacks play at a high level.

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (4) and Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) scramble for a loose ball in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Horn's $100 million contract was ripped to shreds, partly because Horn never plays. But now, he's healthy (a one-game absence due to concussion notwithstanding), and he's earning every bit of that contract.

Jackson, an unheralded star, got a much smaller deal, but he's more than living up to it. If nothing else, investing there this offseason has kept this secondary afloat and helped drive the defensive turnaround.

