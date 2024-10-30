Why the Panthers might want to trade Bryce Young before Sunday - or not at all
The Carolina Panthers reportedly told teams that called about Bryce Young when they benched him that they weren't interested in discussing a trade. Then again, some reporting at the time indicated that no matter what they said publicly the Panthers are done with Young. If that's the case then the front office should be looking to deal him before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, because there's a decent chance that we just witnessed Young's peak.
Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos was the team's fifth straight defeat and a frustrating one. However, the Panthers did at least see a few flashes of real promise from Young on the field - especially when targeting undrafted rookie receiver Jalen Coker. Young has had better statistical games to be certain, but in some respects this was a break-through performance and the best outing of his pro career.
According to Mike Kaye at the Charlotte Observer, Young's numbers passing against the Broncos' man coverage were the best since he was drafted.
Bryce Young crushed it vs. Denver's man defense
You can bet that more than one team around the NFL noticed how well Young threw against man coverage, which sets a solid baseline of what he's capable of even under the worst possible circumstances.
Remember, the Panthers were playing without both Diontae Johnson and Adam Thielen, who were arguably the two best pass-catchers on the roster at the time. They were also facing a Broncos defense that's been elite this season in practically every area that matters. For Young to thrive against man coverage in that spot is a sign that he really might be able to deliver on his potential some day.
Then again, Young still finished the game with a two interceptions and a QBR of 38.2, which brings his QBR on the season to 19.3. That is even lower than Deshaun Watson's and would rank dead last among starters if Young had enough snaps to qualify.
If the Panthers think that what Young put on film against Denver represents the absolute pinnacle of what he can do at this level, then they'd better trade him now - as in before Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints - because that defense has proven lethal to Young in his three starts against them. It's not difficult to imagine Young shrinking against New Orleans and tarnishing whatever little trade value he might have built up this past week. Bottoml line, if the Panthers have lost faith in Young then the time to deal him is now.
