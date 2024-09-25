Strange NFL trade proposal sending Buccaneers QB to Panthers is a bit of a stretch
The Carolina Panthers have found their new starting quarterback in Andy Dalton. They also have a clear and number two option on their depth chart in Bryce Young, but one that's probably best kept under wraps for at least the next several weeks while he tries to reset his mindset. Would it make sense for Carolina to add more depth at this spot with their QB2 situation this shaky?
You can make a case for it. Bleacher Report did, anyway in their weekly NFL Team Needs list from their scouting department ahead of Week 4. Here's what the folks at B/R cooked up in a strange deal between the Panthers and the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who send their backup quarterback Kyle Trask to Carolina.
Bleacher Report's Kyle Trask to Panthers trade idea
"According to reports, Bryce Young was "pissed" about getting benched, and one has to figure this will hurt his confidence for the rest of the season. It's hard to imagine a world where the Panthers can go back to Young as the starter, and the team will need a confident backup in case something happens to Andy Dalton. Trask played for Dave Canales last year and was battling for the starting job in Tampa Bay with Baker Mayfield, so Trask should know the offense well. Also, who knows, maybe he can be the organization's quarterback of the future. While in-division trades are rare, the fourth-year pro is an impending free agent, so the Buccaneers might be willing to deal him if it means getting something in return..."
It's an interesting take, and the Canales connection makes sense. However, as they mention, trades between division rivals are rare - and especially rare when it involves the game's most important position. This one seems just a bit too far out there to actually go down IRL. If the Panthers are going to add anybody else at QB, it will likely come from another source.
If Carolina general manager Dan Morgan is going to trade for a backup who has previous experience working with Dave Canales, then someone like Drew Lock makes a lot of more sense.
