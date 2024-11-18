NFL Week 12 Odds: Panthers massive underdogs to keep winning streak alive
The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer unbeaten, which means the admittedly ironic narrative that the Carolina Panthers would give them their first loss has sadly come to an end. It also means that their streak of improbable good luck has also come to an end, which does not bode well for the Panthers.
The odds are not in Carolina's favor. They've been underdogs virtually every single week this year, and that hasn't changed with the defending champions coming to town. Per DraftKings, the Panthers are +425 to win. The Chiefs are -625.
The spread isn't close, either. The Panthers are +11, so they'd have to lose by 10 to cover the spread. It is as unkind an assessment as they've had all season despite being at home, off the bye week, and with two straight wins under their belt.
The over/under is set at 41, but the under is very enticing. Neither of these teams has elite offenses at this stage, although the Panthers defense will likely serve as the "get right" game for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes will likely carve up the secondary, and they're expected to get Isiah Pacheco back.
This game may not be close, but at least Panthers fans can say the odds warned them of that. If DraftKings is right, this will be a laugher next weekend. Despite the good vibes in Carolina now, these two teams almost could not be further apart.
