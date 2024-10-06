NFL Week 5 TV map: Is the Panthers vs. Bears game today on in your area?
The Carolina Panthers are heading into a crucial game for their 2024 schedule. A loss today on the road against the Chicago Bears would drop their regular season record to just 1-4, setting the stage for more trade speculation and further dampening hopes about their future just a few weeks removed from the surge the team got from Andy Dalton taking over at quarterback for Bryce Young.
The Bears are favored by four points for this one, but we're feeling an upset today. Let's see if they can get it done. Here is this week's TV coverage map courtesy of 506 sports. Those of us living in the green areas of the map can catch the game live on Fox.
Panthers-Bears Week 5 TV map
Kenny Albert and Johnathan Vilma are on the call for Fox. Kickoff is scheduled for a little after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, 12:00 central.
