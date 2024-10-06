All Panthers

NFL Week 5 TV map: Is the Panthers vs. Bears game today on in your area?

506 sports provides TV coverage map for today's game between Carolina and Chicago.

Tim Weaver

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 09: Ikem Ekwonu #79 of the Carolina Panthers blocks during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 9, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 09: Ikem Ekwonu #79 of the Carolina Panthers blocks during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 9, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. / (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers are heading into a crucial game for their 2024 schedule. A loss today on the road against the Chicago Bears would drop their regular season record to just 1-4, setting the stage for more trade speculation and further dampening hopes about their future just a few weeks removed from the surge the team got from Andy Dalton taking over at quarterback for Bryce Young.

The Bears are favored by four points for this one, but we're feeling an upset today. Let's see if they can get it done. Here is this week's TV coverage map courtesy of 506 sports. Those of us living in the green areas of the map can catch the game live on Fox.

Panthers-Bears Week 5 TV map

506sports

Kenny Albert and Johnathan Vilma are on the call for Fox. Kickoff is scheduled for a little after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, 12:00 central.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Andy Dalton comments on his personal relationship with Bryce Young

Cam Newton talks about ‘awkward’ encounter with Shedeur Sanders

Team owner David Tepper OK’d Bryce Young benching, and that’s OK

Diontae Johnson named target for teams who can’t get Davante Adams

Published
Tim Weaver
TIM WEAVER