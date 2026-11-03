3 Carolina Panthers Who Could Be Traded If Freefall Continues

It wasn't that long ago that I was looking at players the Panthers could add before the trade deadline. Things can change pretty fast in the NFL.

Now I'm starting to wonder about the other side of it. Carolina has been heading in the wrong direction, and the Nov. 10 trade deadline is getting closer. If this continues, Dan Morgan might have to start thinking about what he can get for a few players instead of what he can add.

I don't think that means the Panthers should start getting rid of everybody. There are still plenty of players on this roster who should be part of what they're building. But there are three guys who make some sense if another team calls.

Ja'Tavion Sanders

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders (0) makes a catch against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ja'Tavion Sanders is the first name that comes to mind for me. I liked what I saw from him at times during his first two seasons, but I don't really know what the Panthers are doing with him now.

He's behind Tommy Tremble, Mitchell Evans and Darren Waller, and we've already seen him end up as a healthy scratch. That's a big change for a guy who caught 62 passes over his first two years in the league.

Carolina probably isn't getting much back for him. Maybe it's a late-round pick, but I'd rather get something than continue keeping a young player around who isn't getting on the field. A team looking for some help at tight end could be willing to take that chance.

Xavier Legette

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) reaches for the catch during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I still don't know what to make of Xavier Legette. There are weeks when I think the Panthers just need to be patient with him, and then there are games where I barely notice he's out there. That's tough when you're talking about a former first-round pick.

That's what makes Legette an interesting name before the deadline. I'm sure there are teams that remember the size and speed he showed at South Carolina, and it only takes one of them to make a call. I wouldn't be shocked if somebody thought they could get more out of him.

I wouldn't take just anything for him. Carolina has already put too much into Legette to turn around and dump him for a late-round pick. Unless somebody offers more than I'm expecting, I'd leave this one alone.

Bobby Brown III

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (97) reacts after a defensive stop in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobby Brown III is different from the first two because I'd have no problem keeping him. I actually went back and forth on putting him here at all. Brown isn't somebody I've watched this season and thought the Panthers need to get rid of.

Defensive linemen are always useful this time of year, especially for a team getting ready to make a playoff run. That's why I'd at least see what teams are willing to offer. You never know when a team thinks it's one player away and is willing to give up a little more than you'd expect.

If the call never comes, that's fine too. Brown can stay in Carolina and keep doing what he's been doing. This is more about seeing what's out there than trying to find a way to move him.

The next week should tell us a lot about where the Panthers think this season is going. Keep losing and the conversation around the deadline changes pretty quickly.

Carolina doesn't have to make any of these moves. But if things continue going the way they have, Morgan should at least be willing to listen.