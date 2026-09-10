Panthers Could Trade Struggling Player to Chiefs in Smart Move Already

NFL trades tend not to happen very often once the regular season begins. Teams spend several weeks figuring themselves out before the trade deadline, which is when things ramp up. The Carolina Panthers are unlikely to make any more moves now that the season is here.

That said, the Panthers might just have a player who could be traded early. According to Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox, the Panthers have a player on the Week 1 trade block big board before the season has even begun.

Xavier Legette already on NFL trade big board

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) walks over to the drills | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Could the Panthers finally trade Xavier Legette? It is a question that has permeated everything for a long time. Legette has been underwhelming, to say the least, and he is running out of rope quickly.

Despite a solid training camp, Legette failed to get on the field for preseason action because of injuries. Could they finally trade him? Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox believes he's one of 10 plausible trade candidates already.

"Teams looking to take a flier on a former first-round pick are exactly the sort that could be interested in Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette. Aside from his draft status and physical upside, the third-year receiver has shown little else to offer," Knox wrote.

He projected that the Panthers could get a 2027 conditional fifth-round pick for Legette. That's disappointing, given the Panthers got more for Jonathan Mingo and that they traded up for Legette in 2024.

"If Jalen Coker can stay healthy and free-agent addition John Metchie III can force himself into a prominent role, the Panthers could quickly decide to cash in Legette for draft capital. Teams looking to add a 6'1", 221-pound pass-catcher with 4.39 speed should be willing to take a chance on him," Knox concluded.

Coker is ahead of him, so Knox is right about the health aspect. If Coker stays on the field, Legette just won't have many opportunities to prove himself. The Panthers might be better off moving him, especially if Metchie or Jimmy Horn Jr. improve.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) has a comical moment | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Knox listed two WR-needy teams as potential landing spots: the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams could be interested if the Panthers decide to part ways.

For now, it remains unlikely. Legette is WR3, and he fills the role that Chris Brazzell II, who is out for the year, was meant to. Unless it becomes clear that Metchie or Horn can do that, which is unlikely since they don't have Legette's speed, the Panthers won't trade him.