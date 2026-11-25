The Carolina Panthers have their biggest game of the season on Monday. A primetime, divisional showdown on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is the Panthers' final primetime game, completing the trifecta of playing on Thursday, Sunday, and now Monday Night Football on ESPN. Entering Week 12 at 5-5, the Panthers have a two-game lead atop the NFC South, with both Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints losing on Sunday.

Tampa Bay is widely regarded as the next-best team in the division, which isn't saying much. That said, being swept by the Buccaneers is a nightmare scenario for the Panthers and needs to be avoided at all costs.

Carolina has found life as of late, winning two straight and moving to 5-5 on the season. Now that momentum has to continue, and theres plenty of reason to believe it can continue against the Buccaneers on Monday. Here are three reasons why Carolina will remain competitive against Tampa Bay on the road.

Bryce Young's Improvement Against Pressure

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Against the Ravens, Young was elite under pressure, completing 10-of-15 passes for 173 yards and 2 touchdowns. His passing yards under pressure are a career high for Young, and he'll need to maintain that type of accuracy against the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay ranks No. 7 in the NFL in pass-rush win rate; they will be pressured early and often. Carolina will be better prepared after what should've been a wake-up call in Week 7.

The Growth in Run Defense

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The run defense isn't fixed, but in two of interim defensive coordinator Todd Wash's three games at the helm, it's been better.

Against the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints, Carolina allowed just 126 rushing yards total and gave up 2.6 yards per carry. It's just a two-game sample size, but that's a massive improvement and suggests the change in defensive coordinator has been the right move so far.

Exploiting Tampa Bay's Awful Pass Offense

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The most embarrassing part of Carolina's Week 7 loss to the Buccaneers was that the Panthers allowed 43 points, with Baker Mayfield completing just 7 passes for 64 yards and 1 touchdown.

It seems highly unlikely that Carolina is that inept at run defense again. That said, there will be crucial moments when Baker Mayfield has to beat Carolina with his arm, and so far this season, the Tampa Bay pass offense has been putrid.

The Buccaneers are the NFL's 32nd-ranked pass offense, which is dead last. Carolina recently got reinforcements back in the secondary, with Will Lee III and Mike Jackson back in the lineup. Those additions will be key to limiting a struggling passing game.