4 Most Important Storylines Entering Carolina Panthers Training Camp

The Carolina Panthers have training camp this week. At long last, we are beginning to peek through the offseason veil and can see real football on the other side. This is a crucial time period for the team.

Entering camp, there's plenty to watch and think about for the Panthers. These four storylines, though, are perhaps the most important, so be sure to keep an eye on these developments as the summer progresses.

WR3 updates

Rookie Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell III (19) during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are two players primarily battling it out for WR3 duties: Xavier Legette and Chris Brazzell II. What makes this battle so fascinating is that both players are worth keeping an eye on for different reasons.

The battle will tell us two things, one about each player. First, it'll reveal if there's anything Legette has to offer since he has been a bust so far, so that's important. Second, it will reveal how well Brazzell might translate to the NFL since there are questions about that.

Brad Idzik's first foray

While training camp still isn't quite game action, it will be important to keep an eye on how Brad Idzik does. He's coming up on his first season as a play-caller, and it's an important one. He's got to figure out how to develop Bryce Young further and win football games.

That's a delicate balance, and the journey to success in that regard will start this week at training camp.

Defensive improvements

On paper, the Panthers got a whole lot better on defense. The game isn't played on paper, though. It's played on a field, which is where the Panthers will spend a lot of time this summer. Again, it's not game action, but we'll get to see plenty of the new-look defense in action.

We will be able to see some of how Jaelan Phillips does, what Devin Lloyd brings to the table, and how the rookies will factor in, so this is something to keep an eye on.

Leap or slump for Tetairoa McMillan

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) makes a catch during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore slump is a real thing, so there's a possibility that Tetairoa McMillan has a hard time following up his brilliant rookie season. It happens to plenty of good players, and McMillan may or may not be immune.

Plus, he has things to work on, so it will be key to see whether or not he's shored up the holes in his game. A leap would be great. A slump would be crushing.