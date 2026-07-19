4 Panthers Players Playing for Their Next Contract (And What They Could Earn)

The Carolina Panthers have plenty of contract issues to sort out. Such is the life of an NFL GM. The work is never done. For the Panthers, some decisions, like Bryce Young's contract of the future, are bigger than others.

That said, the Panthers have several potential extension candidates to keep an eye on throughout training camp next week. If they play well this year or have a great camp, they could earn another contract. Here are some examples.

CB Mike Jackson

Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) talks with defensive coach Ejiro Evero during the first day | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Jackson has been a revelation for the Panthers. He is coming off a career year, and he'll need to replicate it to earn a big contract from the Panthers. The draft selection of Will Lee makes an extension less likely, though.

But if he balls out once again, the Panthers may have no choice. He's older and has a much smaller track record, but a three-year, $54 million deal would be good for him and not crippling for the Panthers.

QB Bryce Young

Bryce Young isn't facing free agency at the end of this season, but he is playing for an extension. If he doesn't earn it this year, it might not happen. He seems very likely to get it by this time next year, though the numbers are hard to predict.

If he plays really well, a four-year, $170 million contract makes sense. If he doesn't see immense growth, then a three-year, $90 million contract would be in order.

LT Rasheed Walker

The Panthers have a conundrum at left tackle. They have Monroe Freeling as the intended future left tackle, with Ikem Ekwonu (injured) and Rasheed Walker hitting free agency this season. Walker could earn another deal with his play.

If he earns the job and keeps it by playing well, an extension would not be a bad idea. It's just hard to determine if the Panthers want that or if they're locked in on Freeling. Walker getting a three-year, $42 million deal would be unsurprising.

G Damien Lewis

Carolina Panthers guard Damien Lewis (68) runs on to the field before the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Damien Lewis is extension-eligible now, and one would not at all be surprising. He's been a stalwart on the left side of the offensive line, and the Panthers would sorely miss him. Still not terribly old, the Panthers could lock him down for a while longer.

He doesn't have to do much to earn a new contract, but playing well could get him a two-year, $30 million extension.