4 2027 NFL Free Agents the Panthers Must Keep Their Eyes On

We could mention the salary cap situation the Panthers are in, especially after spending so much money during the offseason. However, the cap is ultimately very flexible, and Dan Morgan can and will create space where needed.

They won't be in the market for someone like George Pickens, who is likely to command well over $30 million a year, but they can still sign players, even if they're expensive. No one thought they'd spend so much on Jaelan Phillips, and then no one thought they'd spend on Devin Lloyd after that.

So without further ado, here are some notable free agents the Panthers should have their eyes on.

Brian Branch

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) after practice during OTAs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have something to figure out on the back end of their defense this year. Is Tre'von Moehrig, whose contract ends after 2027, a long-term answer? What about the youngsters, Lathan Ransom and Zakee Wheatley?

If the answer is no (or even if it's yes), Brian Branch would be a fantastic option. He's young and extremely talented, and he has the season to prove he can bounce back from a devastating injury. The projected $80 million contract wouldn't be the most exorbitant thing in the world.

Sam LaPorta

The Panthers have five tight ends on the roster, and not one of them is a long-term option. Mitchell Evans, Tommy Tremble, and Ja'Tavion Sanders are all backup-level tight ends. Feleipe Franks is a special teamer, and Darren Waller has already retired once.

When healthy, LaPorta is one of the best tight ends in the NFL. He would be easily the best tight end in Carolina since Greg Olsen. The Detroit Lions have a ton of big contracts to deal with, perhaps including Branch, which makes LaPorta an option on the market.

Tariq Woolen

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) against the New England Patriots | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What if Will Lee III isn't ready to start next year? In this instance, the Panthers would probably be better off just paying Mike Jackson. However, Jackson is likely to be very expensive next offseason, so that might not be wise.

Tariq Woolen would be cheaper and could be a shorter-term bridge to get Lee ready (or draft another cornerback). The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback isn't a shutdown guy, but he's a little bit better than many realize.

Davante Adams

Assuming Xavier Legette doesn't make a star turn, the Panthers should be in the market for a wide receiver next year. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are good, but they're not elite, and the Panthers have virtually nothing beyond them.

Like we said, Pickens is off the table. But Davante Adams is not. He'll be older and probably worse by next season, but that will only help the Panthers afford him. Adams still has plenty left in the tank to help Bryce Young in 2027.