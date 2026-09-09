Carolina Panthers Predicted to Take Major Step Backwards in 2026

The 2026 NFL season kicks off later today in the Pacific Northwest when the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks host the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl LX. The Carolina Panthers will take the field this Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Chicago Bears to Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina Panthers receive unflattering spot in 2026 NFL preview

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ESPN’s NFL Nation, with an assist from the network’s research department and football scribes Matt Bowen, Seth Walder, and Mike Kaye, released its season preview for 2026. All bases are covered, from biggest strength (cornerback) and concern (offensive line depth) to some encouraging statistics regarding quarterback Bryce Young.

When it was all said and read, Dave Canales’s club was ranked a lowly 26th, ahead of only six teams in the league. None of those are division rivals, meaning the Panthers are also listed dead last in the NFC South behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (18th), Atlanta Falcons (24th), and New Orleans Saints (25th).

While Carolina did finish with a losing record (8-9) for the eighth consecutive losing campaign in 2025, the team has made definitive strides the past two seasons since Canales inherited a team that finished 2-15 in 2023. President of football operations/general manager Dan Morgan has rebuilt the roster via free agency and a trade or two, and the club has drafted well in recent years.

Are Panthers destined to finish in the division basement in 2026?

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Still, Walder’s bold prediction for the club was somewhat surprising. “The Panthers will finish last in the NFC South. I remain mostly a nonbeliever in Young (and the Panthers, clearly, are unconvinced considering they haven't extended him), and the offensive line has some serious questions between injuries and newcomers.”

While the Panthers did pick up the fifth-year option on the first overall pick in the 2023 draft, they have not signed Young to a long term extension. The three-year signal-caller did put up career numbers this past season and helped the team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. However, consistency has been an issue for the still-learning field general.

“Even though the Panthers brought in some defensive reinforcements in free agency,” added Walder, “I could see this year going quite poorly for Carolina.”

Panthers’ defense could be the key factor this season

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You could argue that Carolina’s “defensive reinforcements” seem like they are being sold a little short. The additions of free agents such as pass rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebackers Devin Lloyd and Bobby Okereke, as well as promising rookies such as defensive tackle Lee Hunter and safety Zakee Wheatley, figure to elevate a unit that went from allowing the most total yards in the NFL in 2024 to ranking 16th in total defense in 2025.

Nevertheless, the Panthers still have to prove their worth on the field. That starts this Sunday at home against Caleb Williams and company. Still, seeing the Panthers in the bottom fourth of any NFL team ranking is somewhat stunning.