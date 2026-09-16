4 Free Agents the Panthers Can Sign to Help Run Defense Woes

In 2024, the Carolina Panthers set the record for most points allowed in a single season in NFL history. A massive reason why was the 3,057 yards they allowed on the ground, easily the worst mark in the league. That is the third-worst mark in NFL history (all of this aided by a 17th game, for the record).

Getting Derrick Brown back in 2025 helped turn the run defense back into a somewhat respectable unit, but it still wasn't good. Through one game in 2026, though, it appears to have reverted to its 2024 form. This time, there's more than enough talent to stop it, but it's not working.

The Panthers are on pace to allow almost 5,000 yards rushing. That won't happen, but it paints a clear picture: the run defense is abysmal. It's hard to overstate just how horrendous it was against the Chicago Bears.

With an already-thin defensive line, the Panthers may have to pursue external solutions on the free agent market to help bolster the lackluster defense.

Larry Ogunjobi

Bills tackle Larry Ogunjobi rushes after a blocker during position drills | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Panthers simply need bodies up front to help stop the run, especially with Pat Jones injured and Bobby Brown III gritting through back issues right now. Larry Ogunjobi is one of the best interior defenders on the market, and he'd be extremely cheap to add to the practice squad and then promote for gameday.

Sheldon Day

Sheldon Day is sitting around waiting for another opportunity, and the Panthers could do a lot worse than someone who, in his prime, posted run defense grades in the 70s. The Panthers don't need world-beaters, but they absolutely need more depth to help bolster the unit and make sure everyone stays healthy and fresh.

Brandon Graham

Brandon Graham did retire, but there's certainly a world where he might be incentivized to return to the NFL. The Panthers would be lucky to get him, as he routinely posted run defense grades over 80. He's also a good pass rusher, which certainly doesn't hurt a team still not exactly elite at getting to the quarterback.

Yetur Gross-Matos

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard (3) scrambles while being chased by Carolina Panthers linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yetur Gross-Matos has several things working for him. He spent a year, perhaps his best year, in Ejiro Evero's system with the Panthers in 2023. He posted a 66.4 run defense grade that year, one of the best marks in the last few years of any run defender. He can set the edge as an edge rusher, and he's fairly young. It would be the ideal addition.