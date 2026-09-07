The Carolina Panthers' Defense Might Just Shock the NFL World in 2026

Just six days away from Carolina Panthers football, there are huge question marks about the potential of this roster. Carolina's theme for the offseason was aggression, putting their chips in the middle to acquire some of the best defensive talent on the free-agent market.

The Panthers finished the offseason spending the fifth most money in the entire league, and the top talent should be worth the cost. Day one of free agency's splash move was Jaelan Phillips signing with the Panthers on a four-year, $120 million deal.

The move seemingly came out of nowhere; all signs were pointing to Phillips landing back in Philadelphia, but Carolina presented a can't-refuse offer.

Devin Lloyd was second-team All-Pro in 2025. Carolina was able to sign him for less than $15 million per year, a huge steal for one of the 5-10 best inside linebackers in the world.

The defense is reloaded with top talent and has some thinking that it can make a huge leap in 2026.

NFL Analyst's Bold Prediction Has Carolina's Defense Becoming Elite

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The Athletic's Joseph Person dropped his bold prediction for the Carolina Panthers in 2026. Person looked toward the revamped defense, predicting that the new acquisitions will lead the Panthers to finish the year with a top-5 defense in the NFL.

A bold prediction, but one that has some weight behind it. Carolina finished the 2025 season with the 16th-ranked defense in the NFL. The Panthers' defense was the epitome of mediocre, middle of the pack

The 2025 defense was an improvement, though, since 2024's defense was historically bad. Adding Phillips and Lloyd, to a defense that went from dead last to 16th, should, in theory, propel the unit to at least being a top-10 defense.

The new addition adds elite talent to a defense that already has stars. Derrick Brown is widely considered one of the five best defensive tackles in football. Brown posted a career high 5 sacks in 2025.

Jaycee Horn is coming off a Pro Bowl season in which he tied for second in the league with 5 interceptions. Another Panthers corner had a career year: Mike Jackson, who also notched 5 interceptions.

Jackson turns 30 in January and is on a contract year, so he'll have more motivation than ever to match his career season in 2025.

Carolina Improves in 2 Areas Of Dire Need

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The two big signings were also the biggest areas of need. Phillips brings a true alpha to a pass rush that was the worst in the NFL last season. In 2025, Carolina ranked last in sacks and bottom-three in QB hits.

The linebacker core's struggles showed, with Carolina ranking No. 30 in DVOA against tight ends and 28th against passes to the short middle of the field. With two new starters in that room, the bold prediction of a top-five defense is certainly a possibility.

Not only does Lloyd sign with Carolina after a career year, but Carolina snags former Giants ILB Bobby Okereke after he was released by the New York Giants. Okereke adds high-level experience to a room that lacked it outside of Lloyd.