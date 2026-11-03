5 Cornerbacks the Panthers Have Been Urged to Target at Trade Deadline

The Panthers aren't just a little thin at cornerback anymore. They're running out of guys.

Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are already on injured reserve. Akayleb Evans joined them last week, and then Will Lee III went down against Green Bay with a hamstring injury. By the end of that game, Carolina was down to three healthy corners.

That's a tough way to make it through November.

CBS Sports recently named cornerback as the Panthers' biggest need at the trade deadline and came up with five players Carolina could look at: Riq Woolen, Donte Jackson, Alontae Taylor, Amik Robertson and Nahshon Wright.

Some of those names make a lot more sense to me than others.

Carolina doesn't need to make a trade just so it can say it did something. But with this many injuries at one position, Dan Morgan should at least be making calls.

So let's go through the five names CBS suggested and figure out which ones I'd actually want the Panthers to pursue.

Riq Woolen Is the Big Swing

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) enters the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woolen is probably the first guy I'd call about.

I've liked his game for a while. He's 6-foot-4, has plenty of speed and has picked off 12 passes since coming into the league. Carolina could use all of that right now.

The only reason I'd hesitate is because he might not be here very long.

His contract is up after this season. Maybe the Panthers trade for him and two months later he's gone. I'm not crazy about that, but it wouldn't stop me either.

It really comes down to what Philadelphia wants.

If a fifth-round pick gets it done, I'd make the trade. If we're talking about a fourth, I'd have to think about it. Anything more than that and I'm out.

Carolina needs a corner.

It doesn't need one badly enough to do something stupid.

Donte Jackson and Alontae Taylor Offer Different Kinds of Help

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) celebrates after an interception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Donte Jackson wouldn't need much of an introduction in Carolina.

We watched him play here for six years. There were good days and some frustrating ones, but Jackson started a lot of football games for the Panthers. If the Chargers aren't asking for much, I could see going back to someone Carolina already knows.

I'd have one question first. How healthy is he?

Jackson has only been on the field for four games this season because of a hamstring injury. Carolina already has enough injured corners. Before I'd give up anything for Jackson, I'd need to know he's ready to play.

Taylor is where I'd probably pass.

He can play outside or in the slot, and 40 pass breakups in four years with New Orleans isn't something I'd ignore. My problem isn't really with Taylor as a player.

It's the contract.

Tennessee just signed him in March, and Carolina would be taking on $20.51 million guaranteed for next season. That's a lot different from grabbing Jackson for the rest of this year and seeing what happens.

Maybe Taylor would help. He probably would.

I just don't like the idea of solving an injury problem in November by taking on that much money for next season.

If I'm choosing between these two, give me Jackson at the cheaper price.

Amik Robertson and Nahshon Wright Are the Wild Cards

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson (2) after the game against the New York Giants at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amik Robertson might be the guy on this list I'm overlooking.

He's played seven games for Washington this season and already has eight passes defended. He's also been around long enough that Carolina should have a pretty good idea what it's getting. Robertson isn't the big swing Woolen would be, but maybe that's not what the Panthers need.

I'd have no problem calling Washington about him. Robertson has another year on his contract, but Carolina could get out of it after the season if things don't work.

Wright is the one I can't figure out.

Five interceptions last year. This year? Not one defensive snap for the Jets. He was hurt during training camp, lost the competition for a starting job and hasn't been able to get back into the mix. Wright has even admitted this season has been frustrating.

That makes me want to know what New York would take for him.

Carolina is desperate enough at corner to take a chance, and Wright shouldn't cost much considering he can't get on the field in New York.

Robertson would be the safer call. Wright would be the gamble.

At this point, I'd be willing to ask about both.

Which One Would I Trade For?

Woolen would be my first call.

This isn't a hard one for me. If I'm going to trade for a corner, give me the guy I think can help the most. I can worry about his contract when the season is over.

That doesn't mean Philadelphia gets whatever it asks for. There's a limit, and I'd be perfectly fine hanging up the phone if things got stupid.

Jackson would still interest me. I've seen him play enough football in a Panthers uniform to know exactly what comes with that deal.

But he's my backup plan.

I'm calling about Woolen first and going from there.

I'd rather take the shot on the best corner of these five and see what happens.