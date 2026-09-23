3 Bold Predictions for Intriguing Panthers-Browns Week 3 Matchup

The Carolina Panthers continue their road trip and head up north to face the 1-1 Cleveland Browns. Coming off a dominant performance against the division rival Falcons, Carolina has an opportunity to create more separation from the bottom of the division.

The Browns actually did Carolina a favor last week by going on the road and upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now both Tampa and Atlanta are 0-2, and Carolina can finish Week 3 with a winning record for the first time since 2021, when Carolina started 3-0 and finished the season 5-12.

Entering a pivotal road game against what should be an inferior team in Cleveland, Carolina is expected to win. No one would've predicted that Devin Lloyd would have an all-time performance against the Falcons. Entering Week 3, here are three bold predictions for Panthers vs. Browns.

1. Panthers Have Another Defensive Score, Deshaun Watson Benched

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Carolina starts fast in this game, carrying the momentum from the elite defensive performance displayed in the 34-3 victory. It could be Devin Lloyd again; it could be one of Carolina's star cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn or Mike Jackson.

Someone is going to read Deshaun Watson's eyes, pick him off, and get it into the end zone. Carolina's defense will keep thriving through the first half, leading to a QB change. Shedeur Sanders will come in to try to bring a spark to a Browns offense that isn't finding as much success as it wants.

2. Tetairoa McMillan Scores the 1st Touchdown of the Game

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McMillan still hasn't found the end zone this season; that changes on Sunday. It was clear in Week 2 that targeting McMillan was a focal point early and often, as he totaled 10 targets for the game.

Offensive coordinator Brad Idzik's scheme has been aggressive and has featured a strong vertical passing game very well. McMillan will catch a 30+ yard pass and have room to run in for the touchdown.

Carolina has started fast in their first two games, that doesn't change in Week 3.

3. Chuba Hubbard Scores 2 Rushing Touchdowns

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Jonathon Brooks was already the clear RB2, but now he's on injured reserve. This is Hubbard's backfield by a mile and he's going to get worked heavily.

Carolina needs to establish the run earlier in games than they have. This week, they'll try to do so. The pass game will remain productive, and compliment Hubbard on the ground, Carolina will find long passes that will set the Panthers up in the red zone to find a score.

Hubbard scores twice on the ground: once on a 1-yard rush from the goal line, and the next from an outside zone run from the 7-yard line.