9 Players the Panthers Have to Call About Before Trade Deadline

As the NFL trade deadline grows closer, we took a stab at some players the Carolina Panthers have to look into. They won't deal for most, if any, of these players, but they should at least get on the phone and find out what it would cost.

WR Josh Downs

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (2) is tackled Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by Tennessee Titans safety Isaiah Oliver | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

We covered earlier how Josh Downs is actually a good idea even if he's not a cornerback or an offensive lineman, and with his desire to be traded, the Panthers have leverage. They can't just ignore the option, especially with a firesale going on in Indianapolis.

EDGE Josh Sweat

The Panthers have suffered without Nic Scourton because he rushes the passer and sets the edge on the run. Josh Sweat can do that, too. He has a 64.7 run defense grade as an edge rusher. He'll be in high demand, but the Panthers have to at least check in.

IDL Grover Stewart

The Panthers need bodies up front on defense. They have to be able to stop the run, and adding an interior defender like Grover Stewart makes a ton of sense. Have we mentioned that there's a firesale going on in Indianapolis?

IOL Cesar Ruiz

Would the New Orleans Saints sell to the Panthers with a small gap between them in the standings? Probably not, but the Panthers badly need help on the offensive line. Robert Hunt has been abysmal, so calling about guard Cesar Ruiz is not a bad idea.

CB Sauce Gardner

This year, cornerback is a massive need for the Panthers, but it will remain so in the future. Mike Jackson's contract is up, and can we trust Jaycee Horn and Will Lee to stay healthy for 17 games? Now, Sauce Gardner has his own injury history, but between the three of them, we like the chances of getting two full seasons.

IOL Landon Dickerson

Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) stretches during minicamp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Eagles have already traded an offensive lineman and saw another retire. Why not just take this lost season as a chance to reset and keep selling pieces? Landon Dickerson can play guard and center, two positions the Panthers could stand to upgrade.

CB Riq Woolen

There are connections between Eagles CB Riq Woolen and the Panthers' coaching staff, so the fit makes sense. The need is obvious, too, and while Gardner is a long-term addition, Woolen would be much cheaper and a whole lot simpler to add right now.

CB Donte Jackson

It's as simple as the Panthers needing a cornerback and Jackson being familiar with this staff. He worked under new CB coach DeAngelo Hall in 2023. Plus, the Los Angeles Chargers should be interested in trading whoever they can.

IDL Zach Sieler

The run defense has been shockingly bad this year, and that's with the Panthers running out fourth and fifth-string cornerbacks. If cornerback is the top priority, defensive lineman has to be up there, too. Adding Zach Sieler from the dead-end Miami Dolphins is a nice idea.