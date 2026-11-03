Carolina Panthers Linked to Playmaker Trade They Simply Have to Consider

The Carolina Panthers are opening the 21-day return window for Xavier Legette soon. He'll likely be back sooner rather than later. And with his return, hopefully, a return of the explosive offense we saw from the first few weeks of the season.

Because of that, and honestly, even without him, wide receiver is low down on the list of needs for the Panthers. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are both great, and John Metchie and Brycen Tremayne have stepped up pretty well.

The offensive line, particularly at left tackle, center, and right guard, could use reinforcements. The defense needs help in the trenches, off the edge, and at cornerback, the latter of which is something that transcends the word "need."

Why, then, is FOX Sports analyst Steven Ruiz saying he wants to see the Panthers trade for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs? And why does it make so much sense for a team that doesn't exactly need playmakers?

Panthers should trade for Josh Downs despite mountain of other needs

Indianapolis Colts wide reciever Josh Downs (2) looks on after the game | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maybe it's because we've seen how great Bryce Young can be this season, but adding another wide receiver to this room is a scintillating proposition. The offensive line is a mess, and there are major holes on defense, but perhaps the right wide receiver can really transform this offense.

Enter Josh Downs, who has requested a trade from the Colts. FOX Sports insider Steven Ruiz wants to see him go to Carolina, just down the road from where he played college at UNC.

"The Panthers need more pass protection, but a receiver like Downs, who can get open quickly, can help a quarterback just as much. And Downs can be more than a pressure release valve for Bryce Young," Ruiz wrote.

Something alarming we saw against the Green Bay Packers was that the Panthers just didn't have answers. They knew pressure was coming no matter how many rushers came at Young, and when the Packers did blitz, Carolina had nothing.

The Packers, meanwhile, absorbed the blitzes with hot routes and quick answers. Jordan Love had more immediate answers than Young, and you see the difference in results. Giving Brad Idzik a weapon like Downs to provide a safety valve is crucial.

The book is out on Carolina. The Panthers can't block anyone, so send pressure. Adding Downs would help alleviate that, and a wide receiver like Downs is a lot easier to acquire right now than a left tackle or a right guard.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) tries to avoid pressure from Green Bay Packers defensive end Brenton Cox Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ruiz also pointed out that Downs is excellent against man coverage, which would give the Panthers a good option there. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are better against zone, and Downs has the seventh-most receiving yards against man in the entire NFL.

To alleviate the pressure Young is facing and give the offense another wrinkle to attack different coverages, Downs makes way too much sense.