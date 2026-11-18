The Carolina Panthers have seen a decline in quarterback Bryce Young's statistics as of late, resulting in criticism from some analysts. However, according to NFL analyst Brent Sobleski, there is another aspect of the offense that is currently being overlooked.

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski is taking a look at some of the key takeaways from Week 10 of NFL play. He takes a look at the struggles of Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. While his numbers have been on the decline as of late, the offensive line and the pass protection they are providing the quarterback also deserve attention.

Bryce Young's Numbers Have Taken a Step Back

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) reacts during the second half against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young started the season strong with 11 touchdowns through the first six games of the season and just two interceptions. In those games, Young seemed to be getting better as the season progressed and looked to be the Panthers' answer at quarterback that they were hoping for when they drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

This season has been somewhat of a regression for the fourth-year quarterback. He had a three-touchdown game against the Broncos in Week 9, but outside of that, he has struggled. He has been under 57% completion in four of the last five games.

In the win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Young threw for 200 yards on 17-of-30 passing. He threw no touchdowns and no interceptions, but helped lead the Panthers to a game-winning field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald. The passing game, however, still has a lot of room for improvement.

Panthers' Offensive Line Deserves More of the Blame

Nov 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Colby Wooden (50) sacks Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the quarterback has some responsibility for getting the ball out sooner, the offensive line has to be able to protect him on passing plays. Through nine games this season, Young has been sacked 29 times, more than the 27 sacks he suffered during the entire 2025 season.

For the most part, the offensive line has been a mess with injuries and inconsistency all season. Many of Young's problems can be blamed on him holding onto the ball too long at times, but he cannot be expected to play well on passing plays when he is constantly being harassed by opposing defenses.

This has been an issue for the Panthers as of late as well. In the game against the Buccaneers, Young was sacked five times. In the game against the Packers, he was sacked six times. In those games, it was clear that the Panthers were not giving the quarterback enough protection to make things happen on the field.

As Sobleski explained in his Week 10 breakdown of the Panthers, Young's sack total is a major part of the conversation when evaluating his recent passing numbers. The same issue was highlighted in an earlier On SI breakdown of the numbers behind Young's sack problems.

Carolina Needs to Give Young More Help

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) enters the field before the game against the Denver Broncos at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carolina can improve Young's passing game, but in addition to improving the passing game, the Panthers need to address the problems with the offensive line. Young is having a hard time developing a passing game when he is constantly under pressure from the defense.

Carolina can help Young by finding ways to make things easier for its young quarterback. This can be done by providing better protection, having Young get the ball out quicker or using the running game to help take pressure off him.

The Panthers are coming off a big division win over New Orleans, but there is still plenty of room for improvement on offense. Young has shown that he can play at a much higher level, but the Panthers must find a way to help protect their quarterback.

While Young has had plenty of mistakes to account for in the last few games, it would be unfair to put all of the blame on his shoulders. The offensive line has been just as concerning, and Carolina has several issues to fix before the team can reach its full potential.