The Carolina Panthers are back at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday to face an injury-riddled Baltimore Ravens team coming off a loss to the worst team in the NFL. Carolina is no stranger to dealing with injuries.

The Panthers have been thin on defense, having gone multiple weeks without first- or second-string corners, without Jaelan Phillips, and without Bobby Okereke. The offensive line has suffered as well, with Damien Lewis missing multiple games this season, and Taylor Moton likely out for the season.

Entering Week 11 against the Ravens, the Panthers are looking to get multiple big names back and progress toward full health once again. Here are the biggest updates from Friday's final injury report.

Bryce Young Listed, But Will Play on Sunday

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This isn't the first time Young has been listed on the injury report; he's missed multiple weeks with a knee injury. This week, it's a foot injury, but Young was listed as a full participant, and doesn't have any designation on the "game status" portion, indicating he's a full go for Sunday.

Young's mobility in recent weeks has looked better than it did earlier in the year, which will be a key factor to watch against Baltimore.

Secondary Gets a Major Boost, Mike Jackson Trending Toward a Return

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Jackson has been out since Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns, suffering a groin injury that sent him to the injury reserve. Jackson's 21-day practice window opened last week, indicating he was ready to ramp back up.

While Jackson missed last week despite appearing at practice, he's listed as questionable on Friday's report and was a full participant on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

When asked about Jackson's game status, head coach Dave Canales was clear on where he stands: "Yes, [Jackson will play] unless something pops up."

A huge boost for Carolina: adding Jackson back into the fold should mean fewer penalties and a true starter back to cover Ravens WR Zay Flowers.

The secondary reinforcements don't stop there; rookie corner Will Lee III was a full participant on all three days on the injury report and is set to return as well. Lee was finding his groove after Jackson and Horn went down, and now he will return to an elevated role with Horn still out.

Tight Ends Room Could be Thin on Sunday

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Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble have identical injury reports for this week. On Wednesday, neither of them participated in practice. Thursday and Friday, they were both limited participants, leaving them listed as questionable on the final report.

Waller and Tremble both have knee injuries. The tight ends have been pivotal lately, especially in the close loss to the Broncos, where Waller and Tremble combined for 12 catches, 114 receiving yards, and two touchdowns, each scoring one.

Full Injury Report

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Bobby Okereke is still out, as expected. The next biggest headline is the backfield. Both Chuba Hubbard and Jonathon Brooks were listed on this week's report. Hubbard is a full go; he rested on Wednesday and was a full participant the rest of the week.

Jonathon Brooks returned to practice as a full participant this week and is listed as questionable on Friday's report. Even if Brooks suits up, Hubbard will still be the bell cow he's been all season.

The rest of the Friday injury report is as follows.