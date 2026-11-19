Can Carolina build on its win when the Panthers face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday? Can Bryce Young keep the offense moving if the running game isn't producing?

Chuba Hubbard was a major part of Carolina's 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. He finished with 92 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns, while adding 80 yards on five receptions for the Panthers. Young completed 17 of 30 passes for 200 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions in the win over the New Orleans Saints.

Carolina's offense still needs to find ways to get more out of its quarterback. Baltimore is a team that can be beaten, with or without the services of Lamar Jackson, but they are a tough team. This game will be a good test for the Panthers' quarterback.

Baltimore Could Make Bryce Young Beat Them Through the Air

Nov 16, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts to score a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens have a 4-6 record this season and are looking to get back on track. Unfortunately for them, starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is out with a thumb injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for quite some time. Hubbard had another huge game in New Orleans, finishing with 92 yards rushing on 27 carries with two touchdowns and five catches for 80 yards. If Baltimore takes away the Panthers' ground attack, Young will have to carry the offense, which would be a good test for him to show more consistency in the passing game.

Young Needs to Show More Consistency

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers have seen some great games from Young this season, such as the 361-yard passing game against the Chicago Bears, but there have also been some less-than-stellar performances, such as his 200 passing yards against the Saints. In nine games so far this season, the Panthers' quarterback has thrown for 2,397 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. While Carolina has gotten good production from Hubbard, the offensive line has struggled at times in pass protection. Young has been forced to make plays outside the pocket, which is not where he is at his best.

The Panthers have plenty of weapons in the passing game, including Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. If Baltimore focuses on taking away the Panthers' ground attack, Young will have opportunities to get the ball to those receivers.

This Is an Important Test for Carolina's Quarterback

The Panthers do not need Young to throw for 300 yards in every game, but there are going to be games where the running game is not enough to win. This is going to be a tough game for Carolina, playing at home against the Ravens. The Panthers have a chance to move up in the NFC South with a win on Sunday. As the offense continues to grow, they will be able to handle situations like this. But right now they need to make sure that they don't get so focused on the running game that they can't move the ball when the Ravens are able to stop Hubbard. In the past, Young has had some big games but also some games where he's struggled. If Hubbard gets going on Sunday then the Panthers will have a much easier path to victory. But if the Ravens are able to slow down the Panthers' running game then Young is going to have to prove that he can carry the offense.