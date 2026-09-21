Atlanta is Panthers' QB Bryce Young's Home Away From Home

In Week 1, the NFC South was the only division in the league in which all four teams failed to come up with a win. In fact, the Carolina Panthers (59), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (33), New Orleans Saints (31), and Atlanta Falcons (20) surrendered a combined 143 points last Sunday.

Yesterday, two of those teams broke into the win column, both courtesy of road victories. The Saints rallied to stun the Ravens at Baltimore, 24-17. Then there was the divisional clash between the reigning NFC South champions and Kevin Stefanski’s club.

Panthers rolled to an impressive victory over the Falcons on Sunday

DEVIN LLOYD ADDS A PICK-SIX 🚨



He has 2 INTs on the day for the Panthers as they lead the Falcons 34-3!pic.twitter.com/IehNR6tkua — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 20, 2026

In one of the team’s most complete performances in recent seasons, the Panthers avoided a fifth straight 0-2 start courtesy of a victory over the mistake-prone Falcons. After a 59-37 home loss to the Chicago Bears in which Ejiro Evero’s defense allowed 552 total yards and eight offensive touchdowns, Carolina limited Stefanski’s squad to 286 yards and forced five turnovers in a resounding 34-3 triumph.

Let’s not bury the lead. For the second straight week, Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young was outstanding. He hit on 23-of-36 passes for 287 yards. He threw three touchdown passes for the second consecutive game. It marked the fourth straight win for Carolina in this series, scoring 30-plus points in each of those games. Three of those victories have come in Atlanta, where Young has excelled in his last three appearances.

The Panthers have FIRM control over the Falcons before half.



Bryce Young finds Darren Waller for six! pic.twitter.com/8ILPToAkWW — The Sports Place (@offsportsplace) September 20, 2026

In Week 18 of 2024, the Panthers came away with a 44-38 overtime victory over the Falcons. Last season (Week 11), the clubs played four-plus quarters in Atlanta for the second consecutive year, and Canales’s squad emerged with a 30-27 victory.

Bryce Young has enjoyed his time in Atlanta as of late

Bryce Young drops it in the 🪣 to Xavier Legette!



CARvsATL on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Ia62dGy6wX — NFL (@NFL) September 20, 2026

In his last three games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the fourth-year signal-caller has completed a combined 79-of-115 throws—an impressive 68.7 percent—for 986 yards, nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He’s also run for a pair of scores, both of those in the 2024 victory. All told, Young has thrown for three scores in each of those contests, been sacked seven times, and has not put the ball on the ground in any of those games.

Of course, Young has enjoyed his share of success against the Falcons regardless of the venue. His NFL debut came in Week 1 at Atlanta in 2023, and he and the team took it on the chin via a 24-10 loss. He threw for just 146 yards with one TD passes and two interceptions in that outing. However, in Young’s last five games vs. the Falcons, all resulting in victories, he’s thrown a combined nine touchdown passes without a pick.

The teams will meet again in Week 18, this time at Bank of America Stadium.