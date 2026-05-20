The Best-Kept Secret on the Carolina Panthers' 2026 Roster

Jalen Coker had a true coming-out party in the playoffs for the Carolina Panthers. Despite playing just one game, he was honestly one of the most notable pass-catchers, finishing with the 11th-most yards.

A national audience got to see what the Panthers have known for a while: Coker is good. His rise from UDFA to rostered player to a legitimate WR2 in the NFL has been impressive. The best-kept secret on the Panthers' roster, though, is still Coker.

How can this be? People saw him break out, and Panthers fans know well how good he is. The NFL world just doesn't quite understand what he means for the Carolina offense.

Jalen Coker is the best-kept secret on the Panthers' roster

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates with quarterback Bryce Young | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

It's no secret that Jalen Coker is a good player. Even on a team without a glut of WR talent, going from UDFA to WR2 and passing a former first-round pick from the same draft class is ridiculously impressive.

It may be a secret, though, just how important he is. Watching the games without Coker showcased a difference in Carolina's offense. It just wasn't as good. The numbers bear that out, especially for Bryce Young.

In his career, Young's stats jump when Coker plays. He has 19 games with Coker and 11 games without. Here are his numbers when Coker plays:

64.6% completion

6.6 yards per completion

91.2 passer rating

5.1% TD percentage

2.2% INT percentage

Versus with Coker sidelined:

59.5% completion

5.8 yards per completion

77.4 passer rating

3.5% TD percentage

2.4% INT percentage

Those are meaningful changes. The only thing that gets better is Young's average passing yards per game, but that's probably a situational stat. The actual performance metrics are all better when Coker is on the field.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates his score with fans during the second half | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The advanced metrics paint this picture, too. When targeting all Panthers receivers, Bryce Young's EPA per play is highest when it's Coker. Plus, as you'll see on this graph, Coker is a special talent.

When facing press coverage, no one, not even Puka Nacua, has more yards per route run. It's not really even close. He's over four yards per route run, and no one else is even close to four. In 2025, he ranked really well in several other metrics:

14th (tied for first) in drop percentage

68th (tied for second) in interceptions when targeted

29th in passer rating when targeted

30th in receptions per broken tackle

73rd in average depth of target

Those are marks among every single pass-catcher in the NFL last year, so he ranks ridiculously high on some of those metrics. Put simply, Coker is way better than anyone realizes, and the Panthers have a genuine star on their hands.