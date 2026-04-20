Bills, 49ers, or Falcons Could Hold Keys to Fixing Panthers Passing Game

The Carolina Panthers seem poised to draft at least one pass-catcher pretty early on. They may draft Kenyon Sadiq, although a first-round wide receiver feels more likely. A mid-round tight end also remains a strong possibility.

This is because most previous attempts to help Bryce Young and fix the passing offense have been unsuccessful. Xavier Legette, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans, all drafted in the last two years, have not really added much.

But what if the Panthers used that premium draft capital elsewhere and traded later-round picks for weapons that they've already seen in the NFL? Three teams could, according to Adam Schefter, potentially hold the keys.

Panthers could look at Brandon Aiyuk, Kyle Pitts, or Keon Coleman via trade

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) against the Arizona Cardinals | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The trade market is beginning to take shape ahead of the NFL draft, and the Panthers could take advantage. ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote about the impending AJ Brown trade, though the Panthers have nothing to do with that.

Other candidates that Schefter revealed, though, could make a lot of sense for the Panthers if they want to spend top draft picks on other things than more offensive weapons. This would give them some weapons and free them up to address the defense or offensive line.

Schefter reported, "Those who could gain interest include Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr., Titans quarterback Will Levis, Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr., Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, Giants edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman and 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, among others."

Most of the non-QBs here would help, but we're focusing on the passing game, so Coleman, Aiyuk, and Pitts are of interest. Both Coleman and Aiyuk have major question marks, but it might be worth the risk.

We wrote this offseason about just swapping Xavier Legette and Coleman, as they're both in the same boat and should benefit from a change of scenery. Their teams still need WRs, though, so this could be what fixes both issues.

We also wrote about how risky it would be to trade for Aiyuk, who is injury-prone and apparently not motivated to even do his rehab or talk to the team he plays for. Still, when healthy and locked in, he is fantastic.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) walks on the field before the start | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Pitts is the safest pick here, though he'd also cost the most. He's one of the best tight ends in the NFL in terms of talent, and he would be a great weapon for the Panthers. He's on the franchise tag, though, and the Falcons likely won't trade him to a rival.

None of these options are perfect, but the Panthers know what they're getting. With prospects like Kenyon Sadiq, KC Concepcion, Chris Brazzell, or Oscar Delp, the Panthers don't. Those players are unknowns, and there's always risk involved. Might it be worth it to avoid some risk and trade late-round picks for these players?