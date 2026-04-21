One Dream NFL Draft Trade That Could Change the Carolina Panthers Overnight

The Carolina Panthers are highly likely to trade at some point during the NFL draft. It's GM Dan Morgan's style to move up and down the draft board, particularly in the middle rounds. There will be at least one trade, we feel comfortable projecting.

That one trade could be immensely special. If done right, the Panthers could come out of the draft as real winners of this hypothetical deal, and it could totally transform this roster and take them to the next level.

The one draft-day trade the Panthers must make

Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan on the field before the game | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

There may be some star NFL players who will be traded during the draft. A few intriguing options include:

WR AJ Brown

IDL Jalen Carter

EDGE Maxx Crosby

WR Brandon Aiyuk

TE Kyle Pitts

WR Keon Coleman

S Jessie Bates

QB Anthony Richardson

WR George Pickens

Most of them would make excellent additions to the Panthers. However, we'd be kidding if we said there's a strong chance the Panthers add a big-name player through trade on draft night. There is one trade they should make, though.

The trade in question is actually one that was offered in our NFL mock draft simulation from yesterday. In it, the Buffalo Bills offered picks 23 and 54 for 19 and 83. We rushed to accept that one because it could truly change the Panthers.

That would give them three picks in the top 55, which is better than having three in the top 85. Two second-rounders are better than a second and a third-round pick, so the value is fantastic. Plus, in this scenario, it made a difficult choice easier for the Panthers.

Instead of trying to sift through KC Concepcion, Omar Cooper Jr., Kenyon Sadiq, Dillon Thieneman, or Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (or the combination of whoever is available from them) at 19, the Panthers could and probably should trade down and take whoever is left.

In this scenario, the Panthers chose Concepcion, but Cooper was available, too, and he'd be a good pick as well. Either way, the Panthers get the wideout they like while also improving their stockpile of draft picks.

Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In our mock, the Panthers then traded the 51st pick because they also had the 54th, but let's say that doesn't happen. That still means there's a good chance the Panthers can pair Concepcion with two top-50 prospects.

Can you imagine a draft class that starts with KC Concepcion and could potentially have two of Jacob Rodriguez, Anthony Hill Jr., D'Angelo Ponds, Lee Hunter, Chase Bisontis, Malachi Lawrence, Eli Stowers, Chris Brazzell, AJ Haulcy, Jake Golday, Caleb Tiernan, or Treydan Stukes?

Last year's top three of Tetairoa McMillan, Nic Scourton, and Princely Umanmielen was exceptional, but having that sort of top three could make the 2026 class just as incredible. It would totally transform the Panthers, further adding to the impressive offseason they've enjoyed as they aim to defend their division title.